fx analysis and technical outlook 10 1793462016

Key Economic Events and Releases Next Week Tuesday (19 Jan): – NZD – NZIER Business Confidence – CNY – China GDP – CNY – China […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2016 3:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Key Economic Events and Releases Next Week

Tuesday (19 Jan):
- NZD – NZIER Business Confidence
- CNY – China GDP
- CNY – China Industrial Production
- GBP – UK CPI
- EUR – German ZEW Economic Sentiment
Wednesday (20 Jan):
- NZD – GDT Price Index
- NZD – New Zealand CPI
- GBP – UK Average Earnings Index, Claimant Count Change, and Unemployment Rate
- CAD – Canada Manufacturing Sales and Wholesale Sales
- USD – US Building Permits and Housing Starts
- USD – US CPI and Core CPI
- CAD – Bank of Canada Overnight Rate, Rate Statement, and Monetary Policy Report
- CAD – US Crude Oil Inventories
- CAD – Bank of Canada Press Conference
Thursday (21 Jan):
- EUR – ECB Minimum Bid Rate
- EUR – ECB Press Conference
- USD – Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
- USD – Unemployment Claims
Friday (22 Jan):
- EUR – French Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI
- EUR – German Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI
- GBP – UK Retail Sales
- CAD – Canada CPI and Core CPI
- CAD – Canada Retail Sales and Core Retail Sales

Technical Developments

  • USD/JPY remains pressured by plunging global stock markets and could be poised for further losses in the event of continued equity market volatility. Technical bias: Neutral to Moderately Bearish.
  • GBP/USD has continued to fall sharply due in part to a dovish Bank of England, and is potentially targeting new multi-year lows. Technical bias: Bearish.
  • AUD/USD has hit a new long-term low on persistent turmoil in China’s financial markets, and has confirmed a continuation of its longstanding bearish trend: Moderately Bearish.
  • USD/CAD has continued to rise sharply on plunging crude oil prices, and could be poised for further gains as oil prices remain depressed due to incessant oversupply. Technical bias: Bullish.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY spent much of this past week rising moderately as global equity markets regained some measure of stability following a highly volatile beginning of the new year. This changed dramatically on Friday, as falling stock markets around the world were pressured further by plunging crude oil prices. This resulted in a flight to the safe haven Japanese yen, which rose considerably against most other currencies. This yen surge could readily be seen on the USD/JPY chart. For much of the week, the currency pair had been rising in a rebound from its lows, and had climbed slightly above the key 118.00 level by late Thursday. Friday, however, saw a steep plunge below 118.00 to drop below the most recent low of 116.68 that was hit in the beginning of the week. With stock market volatility not likely to be over yet, further losses could well be in store for USD/JPY. With sustained trading below the noted 118.00 resistance level, the next major downside targets are at the key 116.00 and then 114.00 support levels.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

GBP/USD

GBP/USD remained sharply bearish this past week, continuing the steep plunge that has been in place for a month, since mid-December. This month’s plunge has represented an acceleration of the bearish trend that has been in place for the past half year. The Bank of England’s rather dovish monetary policy summary on Thursday cast further doubts on the potential for a UK rate hike this year, thereby placing additional pressure on GBP/USD. Friday saw the currency pair hit a new 5½-year low just above 1.4300. With continued weakness under the key 1.4500 resistance level, the next major downside targets are at the 1.4250 support area and the 1.4000 psychological support level.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

AUD/USD

AUD/USD spent most of this past week in a tight consolidation below key resistance around the 0.7000 psychological level and just above its September multi-year low. This changed on Friday as the commodity currency plummeted to a new 6+ year low below 0.6900 on renewed volatility in China. This latest sharp drop confirms a continuation of both the short-term downtrend that has been in place since the very beginning of the new year as well as the long-term downtrend that has been in place for the past several years. Continued volatility in China’s financial markets and economic growth prospects should likely continue to place pressure on the China-linked Australian dollar. With sustained trading below the noted 0.7000 level, the next major downside targets are at the key 0.6800 and 0.6500 support levels.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

USD/CAD

USD/CAD has continued its relentless rise as the US dollar has remained supported and the energy-correlated Canadian dollar has been continuously hit by plunging crude oil prices. This has resulted in a sharp rise for the currency pair that has consistently reached and exceeded progressively higher target levels. Most recently, since the beginning of the year, USD/CAD has surged unyieldingly to breakout above the major 1.4000 and 1.4200 resistance levels. With little respite in sight for oversupplied crude oil, it is difficult to foresee any true recovery in oil prices for the medium-term, beyond just limited oversold bounces and short-seller profit-taking. Therefore, the outlook for the Canadian dollar remains rather bleak, and the USD/CAD currency pair should likely continue to trade within its longstanding bullish trend. With sustained trading above 1.4200, the next major upside targets are at the 1.4600 and then 1.4900 resistance levels.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.