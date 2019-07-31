FTSE heads lower as Lloyds turn in weaker results

An overall market cautiousness caused confrontational words over trade between the US and China combined with negative company results in London to push the FTSE 100 slightly lower. Other European indices fared better, boosted by corporate earnings.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 31, 2019 12:00 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

An overall market cautiousness caused confrontational words over trade between the US and China combined with negative company results in London to push the FTSE 100 slightly lower. Other European indices fared better, boosted by corporate earnings.

In London an increase in sales by clothes retailer Next and the increase in its share price was not enough to offset the declines caused by weaker profits from Lloyds and investment firm St. James’ Place. The slightly stronger pound was a slight negative for exporters but the bigger factor were some confrontational words from President Trump directed a China which doused hopes of any progress in trade talks.

Pound firms as Johnson told Irish backstop could threaten trade deals

The pound is a touch higher as the US told Boris Johnson that Congress would block any future UK-US trade deals if the Good Friday agreement between the UK and Ireland was put in jeopardy through a no-deal Brexit. The US has been promising to sign new trade deals with the UK that would increase trade between the two countries three to four-fold on the proviso that the Good Friday agreement remains unchallenged.

For the pound this means an obstacle in the PM’s Brexit do or die plans and the market’s dreaded no-deal scenario.

The dollar is in suspended animation, barely changed against a number of majors as investors await the Federal Reserve’s verdict on interest rates later today. A quarter point cut is now firmly priced in the currency and bond markets and a different decision would completely upset the markets.

Related tags: Lloyds UK 100 Brexit China Johnson

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Lloyds articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    February 22, 2023 02:59 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Lloyds 2022 earnings preview: Where next for the LLOY share price?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      February 20, 2023 09:18 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Lloyds share price hits 7-week high on rosier outlook
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 27, 2022 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.