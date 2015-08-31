ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 31 aug to 04 sep snap back rally in progress above 8750 support 11
The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50) has continued to push higher above the 8000 weekly pivotal support as China central bank, PBoC added liquidly into the financial system via a rate cut of 25 basis points on the benchmark one-year lending rate to 4.6% and reduced the required reserve ratio for state banks by 50 basis points simultaneously.
Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.
Pivot (key support): 8750
Resistance: 9700/10180 & 11480
Next support: 8000 & 7130
Technical elements are still positive which continue to advocate for a multi-week rebound in price action. We have tightened the weekly pivotal support to 8750 for a potential push up to towards the 9700/10180 zone. Only a clear break above 10180 is likely to unleash a stronger upside momentum to target the next resistance at 11480.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 8750 pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of multi-month bearish movement to test the 8000 level and even the mega long-term trendline support in place since May 2005 at 7130.
Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader
