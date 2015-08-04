ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 03 aug to 07 aug turn neutral between 11300 1018010100 956422015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has broken below the 11300/10970 weekly pivotal support. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 4, 2015 3:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 (daily)-weekly forecast 03 Aug 2015

China A50 (4 hour)-weekly forecast 03 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has broken below the 11300/10970 weekly pivotal support. Last week’s price action has invalidated the corrective push up scenario within an expected multi-month range consolidation phase.

Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is still being capped by its trendlline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 09 June 2015 at 11300 (see daily chart).
  • Current price action has pierced below the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) which is now acting as a resistance at around 11300 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound from its former trendline resistance now turns pull-back support (see daily chart)
  • The next significant resistance at 12600/12950 also confluences with the downward 50-day Moving Average (in blue) and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 09 June 2015 high @8am to 08 July 2015 low @12pm (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level  which suggests limited upside potential (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistance: 11300 & 12600/12980

Support: 10180/10100 & 9700/9300

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed at the moment. Therefore, it will be more prudent to turn neutral from a multi-week perspective at this juncture rather than having a directional bias.  The key support and resistance to watch will be at 10180/10100 and 11300 respectively.

Only a clear break above the resistance at 11300 is likely to trigger a potential push up to target the next resistance at 12600/12980.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 10180/10100 is likely to see a further slide to test the long-term key support at 9700/9300.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.