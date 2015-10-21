ftse china a50 weekly outlook 19 oct to 23 oct breaking above the key 10100 level 1627622015
The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50) has continued to inch higher from the 29 September 2015 low.
Pivot (key support): 9335
Resistance: 10100 & 11480
Next support: 8990 & 8400/8000
Technical elements remain positive. The weekly pivotal support to watch will be now at 9335 and a daily close above 10100 is likely to add impetus for a further potential rally to target the next resistance at 11480.
On the flipside, a break below the 9335 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a retest on the 8990 level. Only a clear violation below 8990 is likely to trigger a deeper decline to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 8400 and even 8000.
