The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50) has manage to stage a remarkable rally from the 10100/9790 support zone as expected. In today’s morning session (09 November), the Index printed a high of 11139 as at 12.43pm (SGT) which is closed to the lower limit of the expected target at 11480 ( a difference of 3.06%)
Intermediate resistance: 11480
Pivot (key resistance): 11970
Support: 10530 & 10160
Next resistance: 12940
The Index is now approaching its risk zone at 11480/11970 and it is likely see a final push up below the 11970 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance before a potential multi-week pull-back/consolidation occurs for a drop towards 10530 before the 10160 support.
On the flipside, a clearance above the 11970 pivotal resistance may invalidate the multi-week pull-back/consolidation scenario for a further squeeze up to target the next resistance at 12940 (swing high of 10 July 2015).
