First Solar Inc (US: FSLR) – Bearish reaction off triangle range resistance

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Since the high of 12 September 2014, First Solar Inc has continued to evolve within a year-long “Symmetrical Triangle” […]


Financial Analyst
November 11, 2015 6:14 PM
Financial Analyst

First Solar_at triangle range resistance(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Since the high of 12 September 2014, First Solar Inc has continued to evolve within a year-long “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration.
  • Yesterday’s price action has reacted off the upper boundary (resistance) of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 59.67 with a bearish candlestick accompanied by a jump in volume.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator that measures price momentum has started to inch down from its extreme overbought level which suggests that recent upside momentum of the rally seen from the 28 September 2015 low has started to dissipate.
  • The key supports are at 52.15/49.40 (gap  & the 27 October 2015 swing low area) follow by 40.75 (lower boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle” & 76.4 Fibonacci projection from 24 April 2015 high to 28 September 2015 low projected from 06 November 2015 high)

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 59.67

Support: 52.15/49.40 & 40.75

Next resistance: 73.60

Conclusion

Technical elements have turned negative for First Solar. As long as the 59.67 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, First Solar is likely to see a further potential downside movement targeting 52.15/49.40 before the lower boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration at 40.75.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 59.67 pivotal resistance may invalidate the bearish scenario for a push up to retest the horizontal resistance joining the highs of 08 April to 12 September 2015 at 73.60.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Economic Calendar

