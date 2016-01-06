eurusd off lows but remains pressured under 1 0800 1792002016

EUR/USD began the new year by dipping under major support around the 1.0800 level, which is also where its 50-day moving average is currently situated. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2016 7:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD began the new year by dipping under major support around the 1.0800 level, which is also where its 50-day moving average is currently situated. It has since followed through on that downside move by sinking further under 1.0800 as the dollar continued to strengthen and the euro was hit on Tuesday by weaker-than-expected inflation (CPI) data.

Prior to the current support breakdown, EUR/USD had been in consolidation above the 1.0800 support level and generally sandwiched between two major moving averages – the noted 50-day to the downside and the 200-day to the upside. With this consolidation and major support now tentatively broken to the downside, the currency pair could have significantly further to fall.

Wednesday afternoon saw a modest lift for EUR/USD as the US dollar pulled back due to the release of the minutes from December’s FOMC meeting. In those minutes, it was revealed that some members expressed concern over low inflation and felt some unease with regard to raising interest rates, even though the vote to hike rates turned out in the end to be unanimous.

Despite this moderate rise, the longer-term directional bias for EUR/USD remains bearish in light of continuing divergent monetary policy between the Fed and ECB, as well as the clear long-term downtrend for the currency pair.

If EUR/USD manages to continue trading below the key 1.0800 level and 50-day moving average, now as resistance, the next major downside target remains around the 1.0500 support level, which was last approached in early December. On any further breakdown below March’s sub-1.0500 low, longer-term downside targets stand at 1.0200 and parity.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.