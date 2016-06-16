european banks continue to face further downside pressure ahead of u k referendum 1816292016
European banks continue to face further downside pressure ahead of U.K referendum
European banks (inclusive of non-Eurozone) have continued its dismal performance in light of the upcoming U.K referendum om 23 June 2016 where the risk of Brexit increases as the “Leave” camp is leading marginally in recent opinion polls.
Given that London is a major finanical centre, a Brexit scneario will cause short-term knee jerk reactions on capital flows which can have a negative impact on the profits of local U.K. banks as well as other European banks operating in London.
In absense of Brexit, the profitability of European banks have already come under fire since 2011 on the onset of the European sovereign debt crisis due to weak internal demand. In additon, Europen Central Bank (ECB)’ quantative easing policies and negative policy interest rates (where it cut its deposite rate to a record low of -0.4% in March 2016) have caused interest rate margins on European banks to narrow, thus putting further downside pressure on profitability.
Since January 2011, European banks as represented by the STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index have underperformed significantly against the broader multi-industry STOXX Europe 600 Index.
Let’s us take a deep dive into the STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index from a technical analysis perspective
Intermediate resistance: 140.77
Pivot (key resistance): 146.80
Supports: 118.20 & 97.50
Next resistance: 162.20 (long-term)
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index is poised for further potential downside. It may first see an intermediate term rebound first towards the intermediate resistance at 146.80 with a maximum limit set at the 140.77 key pivotal resistance before another downleg materialises to target the supports at 118.20 and 97.50.
It is important to take note of the 97.50 key support level which is considered a major potential inflection level where a significant recovery may occur at that juncture (Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis).
On the other hand, a clearance above the 146.80 pivotal resistance is likely to damage the bearish expectations for a push back up to retest the long-term resistance at 162.20 (the major swing high of March 2016 and also the pull-back resistance from the primary swing low of March 2009).
