eurjpy risk of minor pull back before new rise as ecb looms 1846112017
Later today at 1245GMT, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its latest monetary policy decision follow by its policy statement and press conference by ECB President, Mario Draghi at 1330GMT.
Since the start of 2017, several key macroeconomic data for the Eurozone has been encouraging;
Despite this set of positive data, we do not think it is sufficient enough to change the current stance of ECB’s monetary policy to a hawkish mode and maintain its extended quantitative easing program to December 2017. Several notable reasons are as follow;
Therefore in the press conference later, ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to portray “balanced tone” on ECB’s guidance even though the consensus is an expectation of ECB to upgrade its headline inflation outlook for 2017 from 1.30% to a median forecast of 1.80%.
Now, let us take a look at the EUR/JPY cross pair from a technical analysis perspective
Intermediate support: 120.75
Pivot (key support): 120.42
Resistances: 121.84 & 122.28/44
Next supports: 119.45 & 118.30
The EUR/JPY may see a further pull-back first towards 120.75 and as long as the 120.42 short-term pivotal support holds, the cross pair is likely to stage another potential upleg to target the next resistances at 121.84 follow by 122.28/44 next
On the other hand, failure to hold above 120.42 may invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a further decline to test the next supports at 119.45 and even 118.30 (see daily chart).
Charts are from eSignal
