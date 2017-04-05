eurjpy potential final push down towards major support 1848412017
Since our last analysis dated on 28 March 2017, the EUR/JPY had tumbled as expected and hit both the downside targets/supports of 119.10/118.90 and 118.30/19 (printed a low of 117.38 on 04 April 2017). Click here for a recap on our previous report.
Now, let’s take a look at its latest technical elements.
Intermediate resistance: 118.66
Pivot (key resistance): 119.17
Support: 117.05/116.80 (major)
Next resistances: 119.76 & 120.40
The minor degree downtrend remains intact of EUR/JPY. Right now, it may see a push up first towards the “bearish flag” resistance at 118.66 with a maximum limit set at the 119.17 short-term pivotal resistance before another potential down leg materials to target the major support zone of 117.05/116.80.
On the other hand, a clearance above 119.17 is likely to negate the preferred bearish tone for a more pronounced corrective rebound towards the next resistances at 119.76 and 120.40.
