eurjpy pares losses after boj driven plunge but more downside likely 1816392016

EUR/JPY pares losses after BoJ-driven plunge


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2016 9:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) decision early Thursday to refrain from implementing additional monetary easing measures, the yen surged sharply against its global counterparts, including the US dollar, euro, and pound. Among the most pronounced of these yen-driven moves occurred with the EUR/JPY currency pair, which had already been heavily pressured since at least the beginning of June amid increasing concerns of a Brexit, or a UK exit of the European Union.

As world markets await the outcome of the UK’s EU referendum one week from now, the euro, along with the pound, has been volatile and generally weighed down, while the yen has benefited from its status as a safe haven currency ahead of next week’s formidable risk event. The yen has been consistently strengthening this month despite the specter of possible measures by Japan’s central bank in attempts to stem the rise of its currency. As it currently stands, this possibility, at least for the time being, has been set aside with the BoJ’s inaction. This has opened the way for even further potential yen strength, at least until the outcome of the EU referendum is known.

While the yen has essentially been given a free ticket to continue its rise until that time, however, if a Brexit outcome actually prevails and the safe haven yen surges much more in response, Japan could very well be in the position to intervene in attempts to drive down its currency. If successful, this could give a substantial boost to EUR/JPY, which could interrupt its currently strong bearish trend.

Before that possible scenario, though, the run-up to the referendum within the next week could likely see additional pressure on the euro and strength for the yen, which could open the way to significantly further losses for EUR/JPY. Thursday’s BoJ-driven plunge for the currency pair prompted a clean breakdown below the key 119.00 support level, which had previously been a key downside target since early June. As of Thursday, the breakdown followed through to hit its next downside target at 116.00 support, establishing yet a new three-year low, before rebounding and paring some of those losses.

With any re-break and sustained trading below 116.00, the next major downside targets are at the 114.00 and 111.00 support levels. After the referendum, trading direction and levels will be dependent upon both the actual outcome of the vote as well as possible actions by Japan if a pro-Brexit result prevails and the yen strengthens substantially in response.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.