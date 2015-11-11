eurgbp extends decline towards key support 1751772015

EUR/GBP extended its recent decline on Wednesday as the pound surged while the euro remained in a tight trading range. UK employment data came out […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2015 6:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/GBP extended its recent decline on Wednesday as the pound surged while the euro remained in a tight trading range. UK employment data came out on Wednesday morning, showing that the unemployment rate for the third quarter of this year declined to 5.3%, the lowest rate in seven years. This helped to prop up the pound against other major currencies, including the euro.

While the Bank of England (BOE) is generally expected to begin raising interest rates sometime next year, the European Central Bank (ECB) has lately been increasingly dovish, indicating a willingness to extend its stimulus measures in the form of further quantitative easing. This relative divergence in monetary policy between the BOE and ECB could likely lead to more downside for EUR/GBP.

From a technical perspective, EUR/GBP is entrenched in a clear downtrend on both a long-term and short-term basis. Longer-term, the currency pair has continued to trade below a key downtrend line extending back more than two years to the August 2013 high around 0.8765 resistance. Shorter-term, EUR/GBP has fallen consistently since its most recent retest of that trend line just a month ago in mid-October.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

 

During the course of this slide within the past month, the currency pair broke down below several different support factors, including a key uptrend support line, both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and a major support/resistance level at 0.7200. After the breakdown below 0.7200, EUR/GBP rose back up to retest that level last week as resistance before continuing its retreat to the current lows below 0.7100.

Now trading well below its 200-day moving average, EUR/GBP’s outlook continues to be bearish, with downside targets at both the key 0.7000 psychological support level as well as July’s multi-year low of 0.6935.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.