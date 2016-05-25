eurgbp continues head and shoulders slide towards downside target 1812812016

EUR/GBP continued its sharp slide on Wednesday morning for the second consecutive day this week as the euro has generally remained in a prolonged slump […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 25, 2016 6:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/GBP continued its sharp slide on Wednesday morning for the second consecutive day this week as the euro has generally remained in a prolonged slump and sterling has once again taken center stage as the star performer against other major currencies. In the process of this slide, the currency pair hit a new 16-week low under 0.7600 early on Wednesday.

Having dropped to this low, EUR/GBP has also hit key support at its 200-day moving average as well as the 50% retracement of the previous uptrend from the 0.7000-area lows of last November up to the multi-year high of 0.8115 that was reached early last month.

Since that high, the currency pair has been falling precipitously at times, finally breaking down below the 0.7750-area neckline of a clear head-and-shoulders pattern just a week ago. Although price subsequently rallied back up to retest the neckline, the past two days has seen a steep plunge as the pound has surged strongly. Head-and-shoulders patterns are typically considered major potential reversal patterns as they represent multiple failed attempts to continue the previous uptrend. The “neckline” of the head-and-shoulders formation connects the lows of the pattern, and a breakdown below the neckline is often taken as a bearish signal and potential reversal.

As with most technical chart patterns, the head-and-shoulders incorporates a price target. This target is derived by measuring the vertical distance from the top of the “head” to the neckline, and then projecting that distance down from the breakdown point of the neckline. In the case of the current pattern, this measured target falls just around the 0.7350 support level.

Having just reached down to touch the noted support at the 200-day moving average and 50% retracement, however, EUR/GBP has hit a critical technical juncture. Any strong breakdown below this support would confirm the pattern and could lead to a continued drop towards its 0.7350 target.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.