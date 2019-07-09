Equity brief Not Fighting the Fed

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2019 1:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [9/7/2019 4:56 PM]

  • Markets agree that it is futile to fight the Fed, so on the eve of chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to congress, European and U.S. stock indices returned some of their recent hard-won gains
  • The surreptitious move into sectors perceived to be ‘safer’ continues, as do moves into more outright safe-havens, particularly developed-market sovereign debt and gold
  • Wall Street trading has been choppier than Europe’s, but with minutes and Fed commentary on tap, shares on both sides of the Atlantic are likely to face another shaky session and a half at least; maybe more, depending on whether or not Powell confirms a July rate cut

Corporate News

  • Europe ended firmly in the red. A spate of profit warnings from huge groups like BASF and Danske Bank dented sentiment further following Deutsche Bank’s ambivalently received revamp plan a day ago
  • Nasdaq indices outpace the broader market as Semiconductor and Semiconductor Equipment indices continue to lead the broader U.S. technology sector higher

 

Upcoming corporate highlights

BMO: before market open          AMC: after market close              NTS: no time specified

Upcoming economic highlights


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones forecast: Bulls eye DJIA 40K as tech takes a breather
Today 04:00 PM
Gold and Silver Forecast: Extreme Scenarios in Sight
Today 01:23 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
Today 01:15 PM
EUR/USD forecast in sharp focus as French election nears
Today 12:29 PM
DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:07 AM
EUR/USD, NZD/USD: Abundant fuel to spark a squeeze
Today 05:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.