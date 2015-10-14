dollar extends losses on weak uschina inflation data 1573832015

The US dollar extended its recent fall on Wednesday after inflation data from both China and the US came out significantly lower than expected. With […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2015 6:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar extended its recent fall on Wednesday after inflation data from both China and the US came out significantly lower than expected. With inflation and the global economy being of primary concern in the Fed’s decision to raise US interest rates, these data points further reinforced market expectations of a delayed rate hike.

China’s annual consumer price index in September came out at 1.6%, lower than the 1.8% that was expected and much lower than August’s 2.0%. This weak reading likely exacerbates the Fed’s concerns over the state of the Chinese and global economy.

Further aggravating these concerns was Wednesday morning’s US producer price index for the month of September, which declined by 0.5%, the largest decrease since January. Prior consensus expectations were for a decline of 0.2%.

These inflation releases and their potential rate hike implications combined to place further pressure on the US dollar on Wednesday morning and extend the dollar’s fall of the past two weeks. With this drop, gold has extended its rally, breaking out to a new three-month high.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

 

For USD/CHF, the fall of the dollar has been clearly displayed in a breakdown a week ago below a large rising wedge pattern, which is usually considered a bearish chart formation. Since January, the currency pair has been following a choppy, but well-defined, downtrend resistance line. Currently, USD/CHF has followed through on the wedge pattern breakdown to approach a major support level around 0.9500. In the event of a sustained breakdown below 0.9500, the next major downside target is the 0.9300 support level, last hit in late August.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.