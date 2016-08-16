dollar drops then bounces on conflicting fed comments 1826892016

The US dollar dropped sharply overnight after a paper was released detailing San Francisco Fed President John Williams’ dovish-leaning assertions that appeared to oppose a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 16, 2016 9:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar dropped sharply overnight after a paper was released detailing San Francisco Fed President John Williams’ dovish-leaning assertions that appeared to oppose a near-term Fed rate hike. On Tuesday morning, however, New York Fed President William Dudley made seemingly conflicting assertions in a televised interview, stating that a rate hike at the Fed’s next policy meeting in September “is possible.” Dudley went on further to state his opinion that the US economy is in “OK shape” and that inflation is “drifting up a little bit.” Dudley’s comments led to a partial rebound for the dollar.

Recently, bets on a Fed rate hike this year have progressively diminished due in part to an overwhelming trend of global monetary easing by other major central banks, as well as some very recent US data releases that have shown unexpected weaknesses. Last week’s US retail sales, Producer Price Index (a key inflation indicator), and consumer sentiment data all surprised significantly to the downside.

On Wednesday, the focus will again be on the Fed, as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will speak, followed by the release of minutes from the last FOMC meeting in July. These minutes may help to clarify further the Fed’s most recent consensus stance on interest rates, inflation, and economic growth, in the face of apparently conflicting positions on the part of individual Fed members.

The drop and partial rebound for the US dollar on Tuesday prompted the USD/CAD currency pair to hit its major downside target at 1.2800 before bouncing off that key support level and paring its losses. USD/CAD’s recent fall has been driven both by US dollar weakness as well as a two-week-long recovery in crude oil prices that has boosted the Canadian dollar. This drop for USD/CAD led to a breakdown last week below the key 1.3000 previous support level as well as the 50-day moving average and the bottom of a large rising wedge pattern.

With any further dovishness emanating from the Fed on Wednesday, as well as continued support for crude oil prices, USD/CAD could see significantly further lows after the noted breakdown. With any further move below 1.2800 support, the next major downside targets remain around 1.2650 support followed by the 1.2500-area year-to-date lows.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.