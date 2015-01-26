dax weekly outlook for 26 jan to 30 jan risk of a short term decline below 1074010775 before new pot

Financial Analyst
January 26, 2015 2:10 PM
Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)-weekly forecast-26 Jan 2015

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast-26 Jan 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast-26 Jan 2015What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to soar to a new all time high and hit our target at 10580 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

  • The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since September 2011 stands at 10960/11000 (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term RSI oscillator remains bullish since the break of its former trendline resistance and 50% level (see weekly chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is coming close to its “extreme” overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.
  • Current price action is coming close to the upper boundary of a shorter-term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low now at 10740/10775 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 10220 and 10040/9940 support levels corresponds closely with the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement from 06 January 2015 low to 23 January 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The 20-day Moving Average is also coming to support at the 10040/9940 region (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region which suggests a potential “final” push up (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 10220

Pivot (key support): 10040/9940

Resistance: 10740/10775 & 10960/11000

Next support: 9600/9400

Conclusion

Elements advocate for a potential “final” push up towards 10740/10755 before a potential short-term decline materializes towards the intermediate support at 10220. As long as the weekly pivotal support at 10040/9940 holds, the Index may see the start of another upside movement to target the significant resistance at 10960/11000.

On the other hand, a break below 10040/9940 is likely to damage the multi-month bullish trend in place since 16 October 2014 low for a deeper decline towards the next support at 9600/9400.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

