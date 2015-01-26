dax weekly outlook for 26 jan to 30 jan risk of a short term decline below 1074010775 before new pot
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to soar to a new all time high and hit our target at 10580 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.
Intermediate support: 10220
Pivot (key support): 10040/9940
Resistance: 10740/10775 & 10960/11000
Next support: 9600/9400
Elements advocate for a potential “final” push up towards 10740/10755 before a potential short-term decline materializes towards the intermediate support at 10220. As long as the weekly pivotal support at 10040/9940 holds, the Index may see the start of another upside movement to target the significant resistance at 10960/11000.
On the other hand, a break below 10040/9940 is likely to damage the multi-month bullish trend in place since 16 October 2014 low for a deeper decline towards the next support at 9600/9400.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.