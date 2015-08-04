(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-backed as expected below the predefined risk zone of 11890/11980. It has whipsawed around the 11225 weekly pivotal support before staging a recovery of 3.9% from the 27 July 2015 low of 11026 to the current high.

Key elements

Price action has managed to stage a “U-turn” from the pull-back support of the former descending channel bullish breakout despite having a close below it on 27 July 2015. This observation implies a “bear trap” which is considered as a significant positive technical element for the Index (see daily chart).

The current recovery took place at the 27 July 2015 low of 11026 which corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (golden ratio) of the upmove from 08 July 2015 low @12pm to 20 July 2015 high @4pm (see 4 hour chart).

The pull-back support of the former descending channel bullish breakout now stands at 11200 (see daily chart).

The 11200 pull-back support also confluences with the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel (in brown) in place since the 08 July 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support and 50% neutrality level which suggests that upside momentum remains intact (see daily chart).

The next significant resistance stands at 12190 which is the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 08 July 2015 low @12 pm to 27 July 2015 low @8pm (this represent the minimum bullish wave 3/ target based on the Elliot Wave Principle) (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has managed to bounce at the 53% level which is acting as a “floor” for the Index in the past two occasions on 08 July 2015 and 29 July 2015 respectively (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 11200

Resistance: 11890/11980, 12190 & 12400

Next support: 11030 & 10650/10600

Conclusion

Technical elements remain positive and as long as the 11200 key pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage a further recovery to retest the 11890/11980 intermediate resistance before targeting 12190 with a maximum limit set at the 13 April 2015 swing high of 12400.

However, failure to hold above the 11200 pivotal support may jeopardise the multi-week bullish tone for a slide to test the 11030 support. Only a break below 11030 is likely to trigger a deeper decline to retest the key long-term support at 10650/10600.

