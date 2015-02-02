dax weekly outlook for 02 feb to 6 feb potential push up towards triangle range top at 10800 1423320

What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways. Please click on this link for more details on our […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 2, 2015 1:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)-weekly forecast-02 Feb 2015

DAX (4 hour)-weekly forecast-02 Feb 2015What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since September 2011 stands at 10960/11000 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is now resting at its horizontal support (see daily chart).
  • The 13-day Moving Average is coming to act as a support at around 10550 (see daily chart).
  • Since hitting its all-time high of 10852 on 26 January 2015, the Index is consolidating within an impending “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration with upper and lower limits at 10800 and 10600/10550 respectively (see 4 hour chart).
  • The lower limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 10600/10550 also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 06 January 2015 low to 26 January 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 10550

Resistance: 10800 & 10960/11000

Next support: 10290

Conclusion

Based on the latest elements, we have tightened weekly pivotal support to 10550 for a potential push up towards 10800 (upper limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle”) in the first instance before another potential short-term consolidation phase materialise within the “Symmetrical Triangle. Only a clear break above 10800 is likely to propel the Index higher towards the 10960/11000 long-term significant resistance.

However, failure to hold above 10550 is likely to see a further push down towards the next support at 10290.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.