The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded in a sideways configuration in light of the recent European Central Bank (ECB) monetary meeting and U.S. non-farm payrolls employment data release.
Resistance: 10320 & 10650
Support: 10000 & 9600
Technical elements are still mixed. We remain neutral without any directional bias with adjusted levels at 10320 and 10650. Only a clearance above the 10320 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a push up to target the 10650 level in first step.
On the flipside, a break below the 10000 support may see a slide to retest the key long-term support at 9600.
