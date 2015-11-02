dax weekly outlook 02 nov to 06 nov risk of pull back before potential upside movement resumes above
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to inch higher to print a high of 10926 on 29 October 2015 before trading sideways.
Intermediate support: 10600
Pivot (key support): 10480
Resistance: 10926 & 11220
Next support: 10175
The Index now faces the risk of a pull-back towards the key support zone at 10600/10480 before another potential upside movement resumes to target the minor swing high at 10926 before the significant medium-term resistance at 11220.
However, a break below the 10480 weekly pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to trigger a deeper slide towards the next support at 10175.
