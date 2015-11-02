dax weekly outlook 02 nov to 06 nov risk of pull back before potential upside movement resumes above

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to inch higher to print a high […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 2, 2015 1:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_02 Nov 2015

DAX (4 hour)_02 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to inch higher to print a high of 10926 on 29 October 2015 before trading sideways.

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

  • 02 Nov (Mon) – German Markit Manufacturing PMI for Oct @ 0855 GMT
  • 04 Nov (Wed) – German Markit Services PMI for Oct @ 0855 GMT
  • 05 Nov (Thurs) – European Commission Economic Growth Forecasts for EU
  • 06 Nov (Fri) – German Industrial Production for Sep @0700 GMT

Key elements

  • The pull-back support ( in orange) of the ascending channel bullish breakout stands at 10600 which also intersects the trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows since 02 October 2015 low @8pm (see 4 hour chart).
  • The neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout is at 10480 with also confluences with a Fibonacci retracement cluster (see daily chart).
  • The exit potential of the  “Double Bottom” bullish breakout stands at 11220 which also confluences with the trendline resistance linking the highs since 13 April 2015 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 13 April 2015 high to 24 August 2015 low (see daily chart).
  • The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level which suggests a potential pull-back in price action of the Index at this juncture (see 4 hour chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index appears to be undergoing a potential minor corrective (bearish) wave 4 in place since 29 October 2015 high @12am with key support zone at 10600/10480. Thereafter, the upside movement of the bullish wave 5/ is expected to occur to complete the medium-term impulsive bullish wave structure, labelled as (1) in place since 29 September 2015 low.

Key levels (1 to weeks)

Intermediate support: 10600

Pivot (key support): 10480

Resistance: 10926 & 11220

Next support: 10175

Conclusion

The Index now faces the risk of a pull-back towards the key support zone at 10600/10480 before another potential upside movement resumes to target the minor swing high at 10926 before the significant medium-term resistance at 11220.

However, a break below the 10480 weekly pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to trigger a deeper slide towards the next support at 10175.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.