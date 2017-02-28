Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 28 Feb 2017)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways in the current European session today, 28 February 2017 after its 2.5% decline from the predefined significant resistance of 12020 (click here for recap on our latest weekly technical outlook published yesterday).

Interestingly, short-term technical elements have turned bearish.

Key technical elements

From its 23 February 2017 high of 12015, the Index has started to evolve in a bearish descending channel with its upper boundary at 11870 and lower boundary at 11565.

The upper boundary of the aforementioned descending channel confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of last week’s decline from 12031 high to last Friday, 24 February 2017 low of 11719.

The hourly Stochastic has continued to inch downwards and still has some room left to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches the extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that downside momentum of price action remains intact.

The intermediate support rests at 11700 which is defined by the ascending trendline from 09 November 2016 low and the minor swing low area of 17 February 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 11870

Supports: 11700 & 11600

Next resistance: 12020

Conclusion

As long as the 11870 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index now appears vulnerable for a potential bearish breakdown below the 11700 intermediate support to open up scope for a further slide to target the next support at 11565 in the first step.

However, a break above 11870 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for another round of squeeze up to retest the 12020 significant medium-term resistance.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.