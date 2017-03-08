dax vulnerable for a minor bearish breakdown below 11850 1845912017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 08 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 08 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to inch lower after it failed to recapture the 12000 psychological level added by woes from European health care stocks. The health care sector was the worst performer yesterday as the benchmark STOXX Europe 600 Health Care Index declined by 1.05%.
Intermediate resistance: 11980
Pivot (key resistance): 12020
Supports: 11850 & 11730/700
Next resistance: 12200 (medium-term pivot)
The Index may see a minor rebound to retest the 11980 intermediate resistance and as long as the 12020 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a bearish breakdown below the 11850 support (congestion zone from 27 Feb/28 Feb 2017) to target the next support at 11730/700.
On the other hand, a clearance above 12020 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish tone for a squeeze up to test the 12200 medium-term pivotal resistance.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.