dax risk of a minor pull back before potential new rise 1821162016
Daily Outlook, Wed 13 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has inched up […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has inched up as expected from the predefined intermediate support of 9770 and printed a high of 10015 (1.6% away from the target/resistance of 10180).
Please click on this link for a recap on our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 9810/750
Pivot (key support): 9660
Resistance: 10180
Next support: 9370
The Index may see a pull-back first towards 9810/750 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 9660 daily short-term pivotal support before a new upleg occurs to target the “Expanding Wedge” resistance at 10180 in the first step.
However, a break below the 9660 short-term pivotal support may jeopardised the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper slide towards the ascending channel’s support at 9370.
