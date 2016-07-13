Daily Outlook, Wed 13 July 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has inched up as expected from the predefined intermediate support of 9770 and printed a high of 10015 (1.6% away from the target/resistance of 10180).

Key elements

After yesterday’s rally of 1.8%, current price action has reintegrated back below the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term ascending channel (depicted in brown) in place since 24 June 2016 low (Brexit). This observation represents a potential short-term mean reversion in price action as the yesterday’s rally gets “overstretched”.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch downwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level.

The median line of the aforementioned ascending channel rests at 9750 which is slightly below the former minor swing high areas of 01 July/04 July 2016 at 9810. The 9810/750 support zone also confluences with the 23.6%/38.2% of the recent rally from 08 July 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 10015.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is now likely to be undergoing an intermediate degree corrective wave 4/ from yesterday’s high of 10015 (wave 3/) with an expected end target set at the 9810/9660 zone.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9810/750

Pivot (key support): 9660

Resistance: 10180

Next support: 9370

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first towards 9810/750 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 9660 daily short-term pivotal support before a new upleg occurs to target the “Expanding Wedge” resistance at 10180 in the first step.

However, a break below the 9660 short-term pivotal support may jeopardised the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper slide towards the ascending channel’s support at 9370.

