Daily Outlook, Wed 13 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has inched up


July 13, 2016 6:29 PM
Daily Outlook, Wed 13 July 2016

DAX (4 hour)_13 Jul 2016

DAX (1 hour)_13 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has inched up as expected from the predefined intermediate support of 9770 and printed a high of 10015 (1.6% away from the target/resistance of 10180).

Please click on this link for a recap on our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • After yesterday’s rally of 1.8%, current price action has reintegrated back below the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term ascending channel (depicted in brown) in place since 24 June 2016 low (Brexit). This observation represents a potential short-term mean reversion in price action as the yesterday’s rally gets “overstretched”.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch downwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level.
  • The median line of the aforementioned ascending channel rests at 9750 which is slightly below the former minor swing high areas of 01 July/04 July 2016 at 9810. The 9810/750 support zone also confluences with the 23.6%/38.2% of the recent rally from 08 July 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 10015.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is now likely to be undergoing an intermediate degree corrective wave 4/ from yesterday’s high of 10015 (wave 3/) with an expected end target set at the 9810/9660 zone.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9810/750

Pivot (key support): 9660

Resistance: 10180

Next support: 9370

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first towards 9810/750 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 9660 daily short-term pivotal support before a new upleg occurs to target the “Expanding Wedge” resistance at 10180 in the first step.

However, a break below the 9660 short-term pivotal support may jeopardised the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper slide towards the ascending channel’s support at 9370.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

