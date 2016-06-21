dax risk of a minor bull trap below 10110 resistance 1817492016
Daily Outlook, Tues 21 June 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to […]
Daily Outlook, Tues 21 June 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push higher from last Friday, 16 June low of 9431 (+5.9%) into yesterday’s U.S. session after Asian’s session opening gapped up at 9753.
This similar rally can been seem across the board for global equities as risk appetite returned due to fresh opinion polls released on Sunday, 19 June for the upcoming U.K. referendum that indicated the “Remain” camp leading by a slight margin of 1% to 3%.
Today key Eurozone economic data releases as follow:
Pivot (key resistance): 10110
Supports: 9906, 9720 & 9600
Next resistance: 10350
Risk of a minor bull trap. As long as the 10110 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 9906 level, the Index is likely to see a decline towards the 9720 support with a maximum limit set at 9600 (minor swing low area of 17 June 2016).
However, a break above (daily close above) the 10110 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a further upside movement to test the next resistance at 10350 (minor swing high of 07 June 2016).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.