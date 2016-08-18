dax right above 10480380 support for a potential rebound 1827062016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has broken the short-term pivotal support at 10630 and invalidated our preferred bullish direct rise scenario. From its high of 10806 seen on Monday, 15 August, it has shaped a decline of 2.7% to yesterday low of 10514.
Since the medium-term uptrend that is in place from the 24 June 2016 low, the aforementioned decline of 2.7% remains within the 3.7% to 5.2% range of the previous pull-back decline/consolidation seen so far. Thus, we are not in favour of a medium-term (multi-week) corrective decline view at the moment (see details below).
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 10530
Pivot (key support): 10480/380
Resistances: 10705, 10870/990 & 11050
Next support: 10090
The Index may see a dip first towards the intermediate support of 10530 with a maximum limit set at the 10480/380 pivotal support before a potential upleg materialises. A break above 10705 is likely to add impetus for a further potential rally to target the next resistance at 10870/990.
However, failure to hold above the 10480/380 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the medium-term uptrend in place since 24 June 2016 low and open up scope for a corrective decline towards the next support at 10090.
