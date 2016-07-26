dax potential push up above 1012510069 support 1822982016
Daily Outlook, Tues 26 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) is now attempting […]
Daily Outlook, Tues 26 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) is now attempting […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) is now attempting to stage another challenge on the “Expanding Wedge” range top/resistance at 10180 in place since 21 April 2016 high after another “brief” bullish breakout seen yesterday (printed a high of 10265).
Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.
Intermediate support: 10125
Pivot (key support): 10069
Resistance: 10345
Next support: 9980 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias. Any potential dip in price action of the Index is likely to be held by the intermediate support of 10125 with a maximum limit set at the 10069 daily short-term pivotal support for a further push up to test the 10345 resistance in the first step.
However, failure to hold above the 10069 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to open up scope for a deeper slide towards this week medium-term pivotal support set at 9980.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.