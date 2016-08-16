dax potential final push up above 10630 support 1826822016

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 16, 2016 6:26 PM
Daily Outlook, Tuesday 16 August 2016

DAX (4 hour)_16 Aug 2016

DAX (1 hour)_16 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

After a high of 10806 seen yesterday, 15 August, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has started to shape a pull-back of 1.6% to print a current intraday low of 10630.

Today’s (16 August) early European session decline has appeared to be triggered by a spill over of renewed risk aversion seen during the Asian session as the USD/JPY has breached below a short-term support of 100.60 without any fundamental catalyst. Do note that the USD/JPY is now hovering right above its key long-term support zone of 100.00/99.00 (click here for more details as per highlighted in a separate technical daily outlook /strategy report on the Nikkei 225).

Key elements

  • The current decline from yesterday high of 10806 has managed to be held by a key short-term support of 10630 which is defined by a short-term ascending trendline (depicted in light green) in place since the minor swing low area of 03 August 2016, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 03 August 2016 low to yesterday’s high and the minor swing low area of 10 August 2016 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has already dipped into an extreme oversold level coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term 1 hour Stochastic oscillator in its oversold region. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of the current decline has started to abate and a potential short-term bullish reversal is likely at this juncture.
  • The significant resistance to watch will be at 10870/990 which is defined by the medium-term swing high areas of 07/30 December 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster follow by 11050 (the upper boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 06 July 2016 low & a potential 5th wave target, 5/ of (1) based on the Elliot Wave Principal). Click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10630

Resistances: 10870/990 & 11050

Next support: 10380

Conclusion

Potential final push up towards significant medium-term resistance.  As long as the 10630 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to target the 10870/990 resistance with a maximum limit set at 11050.

On the other hand, a break below the 10630 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish push up scenario for a deeper slide towards the next support at 10380 (lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel and the pull-back support of the former significant descending rang top bullish breakout that occurred last week).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

