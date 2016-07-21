dax potential bullish breakout looms ahead of ecb 1822392016
Daily Outlook, Thurs 21 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the […]
Daily Outlook, Thurs 21 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected rebound from the predefined short-term pivotal support at 9960/9900 and almost hit the first short-term target/resistance (“Expanding Wedge” range top) at 10180 (printed a high of 10148 yesterday).
The market now waits for the key event of the week, ECB’s monetary policy announcement.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Majority of economists as per surveyed by the major media outlets are expecting ECB to stand pat on its existing monetary policies (no change in policy interest rates and quantum of current quantitative easing programmes) and more easing will likely be introduced later in the next meeting on 08 September 2016. The decision on the latest ECB’s monetary policies will be out later at 1145GMT with a press conference chaired by its central banker, Mario Draghi at 1230GMT. In addition, the money markets are now pricing only around a 20% chance that ECB will lower its deposit facility interest rate by 10 bps to -0.50% from -0.40%.
However, do allow me to be the devil’s advocate to argue for a potential easing in today’s ECB monetary policy meeting. My reasons will be as follow:
Therefore, if ECB surprises today with its actions, it can reinforce the current positive feedback loop that is on-going in risk assets. Secondly on the currency front, the EUR/USD may tumble below 1.10 which could drive the EUR/GBP down towards the 0.8230 support in the first (please click on this link to recap on our recent technical outlook for EUR/GBP).
Let’s us now focus on the short-term key technical elements on DAX.
Pivot (key support): 9930
Resistances: 10340 & 10530
Next support: 9800 (medium-term pivot)
Poised for a potential bullish breakout. As long as the 9930 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a break above the 10180 “Expand Wedge” top for a further potential upleg to target the next resistances at 10340 and 10530 in the first step.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 9930 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish breakout scenario for a deeper pull-back to test the 9800 medium-term pivotal support.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.