dax maintain bullish stance for further potential push up 1827992016

Daily Outlook, Wednesday 24 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 24, 2016 2:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Wednesday 24 August 2016

DAX (daily)_24 Aug 2016

DAX (1 hour)_24 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected recovery right above the predefined medium-term pivotal support of 10380 as it rallied by close to 1% to print a high of 10626 in yesterday’s late European session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Today key Germany/Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

  • Germany Q2 GDP @0600 GMT (3.1% y/y & 0.4% q/q consensus)

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to inch upwards after a test on the lower boundary (10380) of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 06 July 2016 low. The upper boundary of the ascending channel stands at 11050 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster at 10990/11050 (see daily chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis, we are still in favour that the Index is undergoing the potential extended 5th wave of the intermediate degree bullish impulsive wave 5/ that is in progress since medium-term swing low of 10092 seen on 03 August 2016 (end of intermediate degree corrective wave 4/). Current price action is now likely undergoing the minor degree bullish impulsive wave 3 in place since this Monday, 22 August low of 10387 with a minimum potential end target (wave equality of minor degree wave 1) at 11080 which is closed to the upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel.
  • Momentum indicators  are also supporting the preferred bullish potential Elliot Wave count as the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has manage to stage a rebound right at the ascending trendlline support (depicted in light green) and held above the 50% level. These observations suggest the upside momentum of price also has resurfaced (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10505

Pivot (key support): 10380

Resistances: 10806 & 10990/11050.

Next support: 10090

Conclusion

Maintain bullish stance. As long as the 10380 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further upside movement  to retest the minor swing high at 10806 in the first step before targeting the more significant resistance zone of 10990/11050.

However, failure to hold above 10380 key medium-term support is likely to invalidate our preferred medium-term bullish view to see the start of a corrective decline but not a bear market crash at this juncture. The next support rests at 10090 which is defined by the medium-term swing low area of 03 August 2016 and close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from 24 June 2016 low to last week high of 10806.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.