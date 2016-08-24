dax maintain bullish stance for further potential push up 1827992016
Daily Outlook, Wednesday 24 August 2016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected recovery right above the predefined medium-term pivotal support of 10380 as it rallied by close to 1% to print a high of 10626 in yesterday’s late European session.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 10505
Pivot (key support): 10380
Resistances: 10806 & 10990/11050.
Next support: 10090
Maintain bullish stance. As long as the 10380 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further upside movement to retest the minor swing high at 10806 in the first step before targeting the more significant resistance zone of 10990/11050.
However, failure to hold above 10380 key medium-term support is likely to invalidate our preferred medium-term bullish view to see the start of a corrective decline but not a bear market crash at this juncture. The next support rests at 10090 which is defined by the medium-term swing low area of 03 August 2016 and close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from 24 June 2016 low to last week high of 10806.
