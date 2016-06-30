dax maintain bullish bias above 9510400 support 1819472016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued its slow ascend towards the predefined short-term […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued its slow ascend towards the predefined short-term […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued its slow ascend towards the predefined short-term target/resistance at 9780/820 (printed a high of 9693 in yesterday’s U.S. session).
Based on yesterday’s U.S. session high of 9693, it still has a 7.4% gap difference as compared to its close price of 10413 printed on the late 23 June’s U.S. session before the announcement of the U.K.’s EU referendum results. Interestingly, U.K. FTSE 100 futures has almost recovered its post Brexit horrendous decline and it only has a gap difference of 0.45% as compared to its pre Brexit closing price.
Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.
Today key Germany and Eurozone economic data releases as follow:
Intermediate support: 9510
Pivot (key support): 9400
Resistances: 9780/820 & 10180
Next support: 9120 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias. We have tightened the short-term pivotal support to 9400 for a further potential upside movement to target 9780/820 before the “Expanding Wedge” range resistance at 10180.
However, a break below the 9400 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone for a slide to test this medium-term pivotal support set at 9120 which is now also the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge”.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.