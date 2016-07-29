dax maintain bullish bias above 1026010180 support post boj 1823632016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways after a printed a high of 10388 and held above the short-term intermediate support of 10260.
Bank of Japan (BOJ)has just announced its latest monetary policy which came in slightly below expectation as the quantum of government bonds purchases (quantitative easing) was left unchanged at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen and nothing is being mentioned about enacting polices related to “helicopter money” . The only new monetary easing measure is equites related exchange trade funds (ETFs) purchases where BOJ will increase to an annual pace of 6 trillion yen from 3.3 trillion yen.
A surprise move is that Government Kuroda has ordered an assessment of the effectiveness of BOJ policy to be undertaken at the next monetary policy meeting in September. This action has implied that BOJ has subtlety acknowledged that the current monetary policies are losing its effectiveness to drive up the targeted economic targets, especially on inflation which actually opens the door for a discussion on a change in legislation to allow for unconventional policies such as “helicopter money”.
Despite today’s disappointing move by BOJ, price action of the Nikkei and USD/JPY are still holding above their respective key medium-term pivotal supports at 16200 and 103.55/30 after an earlier breach (no 4 hour close below it).
Now let’s us take a look on the key technical elements for the DAX.
Intermediate support: 10290/260
Pivot (key support): 10180
Resistances: 10390 & 10530/650
Next support: 9980 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias and any dip in price action is likely to be held by the 10290/260 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 10180 daily short-term pivotal support for another potential push up to retest 10390. Above 10390 is likely to open up scope for a further rally to target the key resistance zone of 10530/650.
On the flipside, failure to hold above the 10180 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone as the Index reintegrates back into the “Expanding Wedge” configuration (failure bullish breakout) for another round of choppy decline.
