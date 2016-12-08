dax further potential upside after bullish breakout 1839712016
Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 08 Dec 2016)
As per highlighted by our weekly technical outlook published on Monday, 05 December 2016 (click here for a recap), the bulls need to clear the “stubborn” resistance at 10810 (3-months plus of range bound action since August 2016) for the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures). Yesterday’s price action has confirmed that the bulls are now in control at least in the short to medium-term.
Since the outcome of the recent Italian referendum on constitution reforms held on 05 December 2016, the German 30 Index has rallied by 7% which has shrugged off the potential collapse of the Italian banking sector that can trigger a European banking crisis. Also the “No” vote casted by the Italians and the recent Brexit vote have cemented the rise of populism in Europe that can destroy Euro zone integration which may eventually lead to a potential collapse of the European Union.
However, the above mentioned negatives are not being seen in the latest price action of major European benchmark stock indices. But we have to respect these price actions as technicals are now gaining a foothold over fundamentals and we turn bullish in the short to medium-term on the Germany 30 Index.
Intermediate support: 10920
Pivot (key support): 10810
Resistances: 11190 & 11280/430
Next support: 10520
A short to medium-term bullish trend has to form in the Index. Any potential minor pull-back is likely to be held by the 10920 ascending channel support before another upleg materialises to target the next resistances at 11190 follow by 11280/430 next.
However, failure to hold above the 10810 pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish trend to see another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 10520 (the recent bullish breakout is considered as a failure).
