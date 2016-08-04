dax further potential upside 1824852016

August 4, 2016 3:15 PM
Daily Outlook, Thurs 04 August 2016

DAX (4 hour)_04 Aug 2016

DAX (1 hour)_04 Aug 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has indeed staged the expected rebound right above our predefined medium-term pivotal support of 10060 after it printed a low of 10094 on Wednesday, 03 August during the early European session.

Current price action is now coming close to the first target/resistance at 10280 (today’s Asian intraday high at 10227. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the 3.6% decline from this Monday, 01 August high of 10474 to yesterday’s low of 10094 can be considered as a corrective wave 4/ of a minor degree within a large degree, intermediate term bullish impulsive structure that is still in place since 27 June 2016 low. Current price action has indicated that the low of the corrective wave 4/ of a minor degree has been seen yesterday at 10094 and the Index is likely to see a potential recovery at this juncture to kick start the bullish impulsive wave 5/ of a minor degree.
  • The Index has also surpassed above the upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” range top (depicted in dotted purple) after a whipsaw around it earlier. The upper boundary of “Expanding Wedge” range top has now turned into a pull-back support at 10170 (see 4 & 1 hour charts).
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level but no exhaustion sign (bearish divergence) yet. In addition, the 1 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited the oversold region and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching its extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action in place since yesterday low of 10094 remains intact.
  • The near-term resistance to watch now stands at 10380 which is the upper boundary of the significant descending range in place since 12 April 2015 high follow by the next resistance zone of 10530/650.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10170

Pivot (key support): 10060 (medium-term)

Resistances: 10380 & 10530/650

Next support: 9800

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. The Index may see a minor dip first towards the intermediate support at 10170 and as long as the 10060 medium-term pivotal support holds, it is likely to stage a further potential push up to test the 10380 resistance and above it may open up scope for a further upleg to target the resistance zone of 10530/650.

However, a break below the 10060 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 9800 (the former minor swing high area of 04 July 2016 that has been tested several times at the swing lows of  06 May to 24 May 2016).

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.