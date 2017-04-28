dax due for a potential bullish breakout above 12390 1850552017

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 28, 2017 6:14 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

DAX (daily)_ 27 Apr 2017

DAX (1 hour)_ 27 Apr 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Since its new all-time high of 12485 printed on Tues, 25 April 2017, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways.

Key technical elements

  • The recent sideways movement from the current all-time high of 12485 has evolved into a “bullish flag” continuation pattern. This type of chart configuration tends to occur after a steep rally (the gapped up seen after the outcome of the 1st round of French presidential election) where it takes a breather to consolidate.
  • The shorter-term (hourly) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal which gives a pre-signal to indicate that upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • The key short-term support now rests at 12390 which is defined by the former swing high area of 03 April 2017, the lower boundary of minor ascending channel in place since 20 April 2017 and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 20 April 2017 low to 25 April 2017 high.
  • potential up move to materialise in the benchmark S&P 500 (refer to the last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 12390

Resistances: 12550 & 12650

Next supports: 12210 & 12090

Conclusion

As long as the 12390 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential bullish breakout to target the next resistances at 12550 and 12650.

However, failure to hold above 12390 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the upper limit of the gap support at 12210.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.