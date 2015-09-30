dax daily outlook wed 30 sep potential push up towards short term range top 1444872015
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tumbled directly (without any bounces) to hit our expected downside target at 9320 (weekly pivotal support).
Pivot (key support): 9420
Resistance: 9715
Next support: 9320 (weekly pivot)
Short-term technical elements have turned positive. As long as the 9420 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index may see a further push up to target the short-term range top at 9715
On the flipside, a break below the 9420 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the short-term bullish tone for a slide to revisit the 9320 weekly pivotal support.
