dax daily outlook wed 27 jan 2016 9680 support to watch today to maintain bullish tone 1795042016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has retraced as expected and made a low of […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has retraced as expected and made a low of […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has retraced as expected and made a low of 9562 (just above the predetermined 9500 short-term pivotal) in the early European session before it reversed and rallied throughout into the U.S. session. Our expected short-term upside target of 9880/9935 is almost met (printed a high of 9868).
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 9680
Resistance: 9880/9935 & 10165/280
Next support: 9560 & 9300
After a steep rally seen yesterday, the Index is now undergoing a potential pull-back in price action. We expect a further potential dip but holding above today’s short-term pivotal support of 9680 before another round of upside movement to target the significant resistance zone of 10165/280.
However, failure to hold above the 9680 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest yesterday’s minor swing low at 9560. Only a break below 9560 may trigger a further decline to target the medium-term pivotal support a 9300.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.