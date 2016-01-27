(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has retraced as expected and made a low of 9562 (just above the predetermined 9500 short-term pivotal) in the early European session before it reversed and rallied throughout into the U.S. session. Our expected short-term upside target of 9880/9935 is almost met (printed a high of 9868).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

In the shorter-term, the Index has started to evolve into a bullish ascending channel in place since 21 January 2016 low.

The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel now rests at 9680 which also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s steep rally from 9560 low to 9868 high).

The next resistance stands at the significant zone of 10165/280 which is our expected medium-term upside target ( recap here as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy) . Now, it also coincides closely with the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 21 January 2016 low to 25 January 2016 high @7am projected from 9560 low).

. Now, it also coincides closely with the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 21 January 2016 low to 25 January 2016 high @7am projected from 9560 low). The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator still has some room left for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests the risk of a further dip in price during the early European session later.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9680

Resistance: 9880/9935 & 10165/280

Next support: 9560 & 9300

Conclusion

After a steep rally seen yesterday, the Index is now undergoing a potential pull-back in price action. We expect a further potential dip but holding above today’s short-term pivotal support of 9680 before another round of upside movement to target the significant resistance zone of 10165/280.

However, failure to hold above the 9680 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest yesterday’s minor swing low at 9560. Only a break below 9560 may trigger a further decline to target the medium-term pivotal support a 9300.

