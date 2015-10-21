dax daily outlook wed 21 oct en route towards 10380 1627662015

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2015 1:59 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_21 Oct 2015

DAX (1 hour)_21 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

Despite yesterday’s early sell-off in the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX), it has managed to hold above the 10070 daily pivotal support and staged a recovery in the late European session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • In the shorter-term, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded in a series of “higher lows” since 15 October 2015 low. It Is now evolving within an ascending channel with its support at 10120.
  • The significant resistance remains at 10320/10380 which is defined by the neckline of the impending bullish “Double Bottom”, the upper boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel (in dark blue), the upper boundary of the longer-term ascending channel from the 29 September 2015 low (in orange as depicted on the hourly chart) and the 5th wave target of 1.00 time of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 4 (9888) seen at 14 October 2015 @3pm based on the Elliot Wave Principal.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support and 50% neutrality level which suggests that the upside momentum remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10120

Pivot (key support): 10070

Resistance: 10320/10380

Next support: 9890

Conclusion

Technical elements are still bullish in the short-term. As long as the 10070 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage a rally to target the key resistance at 10320/10380.

On the other hand, a break below the 10070 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the “last push up” scenario to see the start of a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 9890.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.