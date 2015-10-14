dax daily outlook wed 14 oct last push down below 10090 resistance 1570242015
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 10050/10030 short-term pivotal support and invalidated the direct rise scenario.
Pivot (key resistance): 10090
Support: 9880 & 9780
Next resistance: 10320/10380
Short-term technical elements are advocating for further downside movement. As long as the 10090 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance holds, the Index may see a minor bounce first before a last push down to target the 9880 support with a maximum limit set at the 9780 weekly pivotal.
On the contrary, a rally above the 10090 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the “last push down” scenario to see the continuation of the medium-term upside movement to target the 10320/10380 neckline resistance of an impending bullish “Double Bottom” chart formation.
