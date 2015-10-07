dax daily outlook wed 07 oct 995010080 is the key resistance to watch 1507522015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed up above the short-term pivotal resistance at 9884 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 7, 2015 3:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_07 Oct 2015

DAX (1 hour)_07 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed up above the short-term pivotal resistance at 9884 and traded sideways throughout the European/U.S. sessions.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is now testing the upper limit of a descending channel (in pink) in place since 09 September 2015 high. In addition, its remains below the 10080 weekly pivotal resistance which is the pull-back resistance of a longer-term descending channel bearish breakout (in purple) that has rejected the price action in a previous occasion on 09 September 2015.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator still remains below its resistances and the 50% neutrality level.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.
  • The short-term significant support stands at the 9735/9650 zone which is closed to the previous two minor swing highs of 25 September 2015 @8pm and 01 October 2015 @11am.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9950

Pivot (key resistance): 10080 (weekly pivot)

Support: 9735/9650

Next resistance: 10520

Conclusion

As long as the 10080 key pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the expectation of a potential push down remains for the Index for a test on the 9735/9650 support in the first step.

However, a break above the 10080 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term “last push” down scenario to set up an assault towards the next resistance at 10520.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.