dax daily outlook wed 04 may 2016 risk of short term rebound above 9850 support 1809782016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has declined as expected and managed to hit […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has declined as expected and managed to hit […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has declined as expected and managed to hit our expected short-term downside target (support) at 9900 (printed a low of 9893 in today’s Asian session).
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.
Today’s key economic data release for Germany/EMU zone as follow:
1) Germany Markit Services PMI for Apr (consensus at 54.6) @0755 GMT
2) Euro Zone Markit Services PMI for Apr (consensus at 53.2) @0800 GMT
Pivot (key support): 9850
Resistance: 10150/270
Next support: 9750/630
Short-term technical elements are now advocating for a potential mean reversion (snap-back rally) but bear in mind that there is not enough elements at this juncture to indicate that the medium-term bearish trend that started from 21 April 2016 is over.
As long as the daily short-term pivotal support at 9850 holds, the Index is likely to see a short-term rebound towards the 10150/270 resistance before the downside movement resumes.
On the other hand, a break below the 9850 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected short-term snap-back rally to see a continuation of the downside movement to target the next support at 9750/630.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.