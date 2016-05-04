(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has declined as expected and managed to hit our expected short-term downside target (support) at 9900 (printed a low of 9893 in today’s Asian session).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today’s key economic data release for Germany/EMU zone as follow:

1) Germany Markit Services PMI for Apr (consensus at 54.6) @0755 GMT

2) Euro Zone Markit Services PMI for Apr (consensus at 53.2) @0800 GMT

Key elements

Current price action of the Index has hit the 9900 support which is defined by a confluence of elements; the former minor swing high of 04 April 2016 and also a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement of the recent up move from 08 April 2016 low @2am to last Friday, 21 April 2016 high of 10527 + 1.618 projection of the down move distance from 21 April 2016 high to 26 April 2016 low of 10209) (see 4 hour & 1 hour charts).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to have completed the bearish downleg wave iii of a minor degree at the 9900/9850 level and may start to see a corrective rebound, wave iv with potential end target at 10150/270 which is defined closely by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of down move from 28 April 2016 high to the current low of 9893.

The aforementioned potential corrective rebound, wave iv target of 9900/9850 also confluences close with the graphical former minor swing low area of 28 April 2016 @4pm and the short-term descending trendline resistance from 21 April 2016 high.

Short-term momentum indicators are also advocating a potential short-term rebound in price action. The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has already reached an extreme oversold level coupled with an impending bullish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term (1 hour) Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of the current down move is being overstretched.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9850

Resistance: 10150/270

Next support: 9750/630

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are now advocating for a potential mean reversion (snap-back rally) but bear in mind that there is not enough elements at this juncture to indicate that the medium-term bearish trend that started from 21 April 2016 is over.

As long as the daily short-term pivotal support at 9850 holds, the Index is likely to see a short-term rebound towards the 10150/270 resistance before the downside movement resumes.

On the other hand, a break below the 9850 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected short-term snap-back rally to see a continuation of the downside movement to target the next support at 9750/630.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.