  (Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday/earlier The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has pushed up above the predefined 9330/285 short-term


Financial Analyst
March 2, 2016 12:02 PM
Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_02 Mar 2016

 

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has pushed up above the predefined 9330/285 short-term pivotal support, broke above the 9580 range top and hit our expected target at 9680/785.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index remains in a bullish dynamic with the significant short-term support now rests at 9580, the former short-term range top  hat linked the minor swing highs area of 04 February and 22 February 2016.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is now undergoing a bullish wave sequence of a minor degree (multi-days) which consists typically a set of 5 waves labelled (1,2,3,5) that started from 24 February 2016 low @11pm. Current price action is now forming the wave 3 upleg with a potential target set at 9930  defined by 1.382 Fibonacci projection of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 2, yesterday low of 9331.
  • The above mentioned wave 3 projection target of 9930 also confluences with the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and our medium-term upside target as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click here for a recap on the derivation of this level).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to the extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9680

Pivot (key support): 9580

Resistances: 9930 & 10060

Next support: 9330

Conclusion

Bullish tone remains intact for the Index. Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 9680/580 significant support zone for another potential upleg to target 9930 with a maximum limit set at 10060 before a potential setback sets in.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 9580 short-term pivotal support may put the bulls on hold to see a deeper pull-back towards the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 11 February 2016 low now at 9330.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

