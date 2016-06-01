dax daily outlook wed 01 june 2016 further potential short term decline below 10400 resistance 18138

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected decline below the 10400 short-term […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2016 2:44 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_01 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected decline below the 10400 short-term pivotal resistance and met the upper limit of the short-term downside target at 10230 in the U.S. session.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Price action has staged the bearish breakout from the short-term “Ascending Wedge” lower limit now turns pull-back resistance at 10400.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below the pull-back resistance and the 50% neutrality level. These observations suggest that short-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The next near term support rests at 10082 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former minor swing high areas of 12/17 May 2016 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 24 May 2016 low of 9771 and yesterday high of 10373.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 10320

Pivot (key resistance): 10400

Support: 10082

Next resistance: 10530/650

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bearish bias. As long as the 10400 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further potential decline to target the next support at 10082.

However, a break above the 10400 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish setback scenario to see a direct push up towards the 10530/650 resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

