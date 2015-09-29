dax daily outlook tues 29 sep bearish tone intact to test the 9320 weekly pivotal support 1435642015

DAX (weekly)_29 Sep 2015

DAX (daily)_29 Sep 2015

DAX (1 hour)_29 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The Germany 30 Index has continued to drift lower in the U.S. session in line with the sell-off seen the major U.S. benchmark Indices. On the short-term term, the Index is being capped by a descending trendline (in red) joining the highs since 18 September 2015 @3am now acting as a resistance at 9550 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The critical support to watch now is at 9320 which is also the weekly pivot defined by the ascending trendline (in orange) joining the lows since 11 September 2011 and the ‘Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low (see weekly & daily charts).
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below its trendline resistance and the 50% neutrality level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9500

Pivot (key resistance): 9550

Support: 9320 (weekly pivot)

Next resistance: 9715

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are bearish. As long as the 9500/9550 short-term significant resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index is likely to continue its downward spiral to target the 9320 weekly pivotal support.

However, a break above the 9550 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance may dampen the bearish tone to see a squeeze up to test the short-term range top at 9715.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

