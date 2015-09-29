dax daily outlook tues 29 sep bearish tone intact to test the 9320 weekly pivotal support 1435642015
Intermediate resistance: 9500
Pivot (key resistance): 9550
Support: 9320 (weekly pivot)
Next resistance: 9715
Short-term technical elements are bearish. As long as the 9500/9550 short-term significant resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index is likely to continue its downward spiral to target the 9320 weekly pivotal support.
However, a break above the 9550 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance may dampen the bearish tone to see a squeeze up to test the short-term range top at 9715.
