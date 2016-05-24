(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected short-term push up towards the “Symmetrical Triangle” range top at 9980 (printed a high of 9975) in yesterday’s early European session before it retreated and closed lower at 9837 towards the end of the European session.

The earlier “short-lived” push up in price action occurred in line with a stronger than expected May preliminary data for Markit Germany PMI where Manufacturing PMI soared to a 5-month high at 52.4 versus 51.8 seen in April and the Services Activity Index printed a 3-month high of 55.2 versus a reading of 54.5 in April.

Today key Euro zone economic data releases will be as follow:

1) Germany Q1 GDP @0600 GMT

2) Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey for May @0900GMT

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, yesterday’s push up in price action is likely to have completed the wave e of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range consolidation in place since the 06 May 2016 low of 9733. The potential end target of the wave e stands at 10026 which is similar in terms of fractal geometry of the prior waves (a, b, c & d) and also confluences closely with the graphical resistance (upper limit-in purple) of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 9980. Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday .

. The potential tail end of the ‘Symmetrical Triangle” should mark the end of a wave 2/ intermediate degree consolidation and a bearish impulsive wave 3/ of an intermediate degree is likely to start soon at this juncture.

The next short-term support after the ‘Symmetrical Triangle” range bottom/support of 9780/30 will be at 9620 which is defined defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high.

which is defined defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high. The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to inch down from its overbought region which suggests a revival of downside momentum in terms of price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9890

Pivot (key resistance): 9980/10026

Supports 9780/30 & 9620

Next resistance: 10165 (weekly medium-term pivot).

Conclusion

Latest technical developments suggest a potential bearish breakout from the short-term “Symmetrical Triangle” range support at 9780/30 is imminent. As long as the 9980/10026 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a further decline to target the next support at 9620 in the first step.

On the flipside, a clearance above the 9980/10026 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a further squeeze up to test the 10165 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.