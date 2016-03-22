dax daily outlook tues 22 mar 2016 toppish configuration below 10130 1802992016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways below the 10130 medium-term pivotal resistance. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 22, 2016 1:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_22 Mar 2016

DAX (4 hour)_22 Mar 2016

DAX (1 hour)_22 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways below the 10130 medium-term pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for a recap on our latest medium-term outlook/strategy published yesterday.

Today, 22 March 2016, the DAX is likely to face a volatile trading session as we have a bunch of key economic data out later as follow:

1)      IFO Business Climate & Expectations for Mar @0800 GMT

2)      Markit Manufacturing & Services PMI for Mar @0830 GMT

3)      ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey for Mar @1000 GMT

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s initial push up in the Index towards the 10000 handle has fizzled out later as it traded back towards the 9980/9893 range. This latest price action has failed at the third attempt to have a clear bullish breakout above the 9930 rejection zone (in pink ovals) and formed a daily “Doji” candlestick pattern yesterday which indicates a lack of “bullish strength”.
  • The Index has continued to evolve within a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration in place since the start of the countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low with the upper boundary at 10130 and the lower boundary at 9750. This typical chart configuration indicates a sign of bullish exhaustion.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9930/10006

Pivot (key resistance): 10130

Supports: 9750

Next resistance: 10390

Conclusion

Technical elements are still toppish which indicates the risk of a further decline. As long as the 10130 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential downleg to target the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” at 9750 in the first step.

However, a clearance above the 10130 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish view to see an extension of the countertrend rally towards the next resistance at 10390.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.