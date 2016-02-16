dax daily outlook tues 16 feb 2016 just below intermediate risk zone of 9300485 1797422016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push higher but it is now approaching an intermediate risk zone (resistance) of 9300/485.
Intermediate resistance: 9300/340
Pivot (key resistance): 9485
Supports: 9090/40
Next resistance: 9840
The Index now faces the risks of a minor pull-back below the 9485 short-term pivotal resistance towards the 9090/40 support zone. On bias for the medium-term remains bullish for a potential countertrend rally that has yet to be ended as per highlighted in in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for details).
On the other hand, a clearance above the 9485 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidated the minor pull-back scenario to see a further extension of the current rally towards the next resistance at 9840 (minor swing high of 01 February 2016).
