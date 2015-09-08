dax daily outlook tues 08 sep pull back before potential push up towards range top 1237822015

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements As per mentioned in our latest weekly outlook (click here for more details), the Germany 30 Index (proxy for […]


September 8, 2015 1:02 PM
DAX (4 hour)_08 Sep 2015

USDEUR versus DAX_08 Sep

EURUSD(1 hour)_08 Sep

DAX (1 hour)_08 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • As per mentioned in our latest weekly outlook (click here for more details), the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has been “sandwiched” between the pull-back resistance of the former descending channel bearish breakout (in purple) and trendline support (in green) at 10320 and 10000 respectively (see 1st chart).
  • Since the horrendous decline of DAX from its April 2015 high of 12390, the price movement of DAX has a strong correlation with USDEUR (inverse of EURUSD for easier visualization). For example, EURUSD is on resistance which implies a potential downside movement is imminent and based on the intermarket correlation, it will be positive for the DAX as it is likely to see an upside movement (see 2nd chart).
  • Since the release of the latest U.S. Non-Farm payrolls data last Friday, 4 September 2015, the short-term (1 hour) price movement of the EURUSD has been capped by a “stubborn” resistance zone of  1.1170/1.1190 (see 3rd chart).
  • The short-term (1 hour) Stochastic oscillator of the Index has exited from the overbought region. This observation suggests a potential pull-back in price action before a potential push up occurs (see 4th chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10065

Pivot (key support): 10000

Resistance: 10320

Next support: 9600 (long-term)

Conclusion

Based on the aforementioned technical elements, the Index is likely to shape a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 10065 with a maximum limit set at the 10000 daily pivotal support before a push up towards the range top at 10320.

However failure to hold above the 10000 pivotal support, the bullish expectation is likely to be invalidated to see a slide to retest the long-term support at 9600.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

