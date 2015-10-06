(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The Germany 30 Index (please click on this link .

. The significant short-term supports stands at 9650 follow by 9437 (the previous two minor swing lows turning points of 02 Oct 2015 @9pm and 29 September 2015 @9pm.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a short-term rebound in price action of the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9820

Pivot (key resistance): 9884

Support: 9650 & 9437

Next resistance: 10080 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the short-term significant resistance zone of 9820/9884 is not surpassed, the Index may see a further decline towards 9650 and even the next support at 9437.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 9884 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up to test the 10080 weekly pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.